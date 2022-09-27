Kanye West Proves He's Still Got Love For One Famous Ex

Before Kanye West was romantically linked to Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel, he was rumored to be romancing another Victoria's Secret model back in the summer of 2021 when he was reported to be dating Irina Shayk. Well, those two just reunited in London on September 26 for Fashion Week, where Vogue captured them looking a little flirty backstage at a Riccardo Tisci show. In the video shared to Instagram, West could be seen giving Shayk a big hug as they smiled and laughed together, before he then embraced Stella Maxwell (who has also modelled for Victoria's Secret, if you're keeping count).

West and Shayk were linked for a just a matter of weeks, but sources claimed at the time that the model supposedly wasn't interested in taking things much further in a romantic way. "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," a source told Page Six in July 2021. "She doesn't want the association that they are dating... It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating," they added. That came after the two were spotted together in France, where TMZ reported they were very much an item (albeit a probably casual one) and she was on hand to celebrate his birthday with him.