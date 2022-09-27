Kanye West Proves He's Still Got Love For One Famous Ex
It's no secret that Kanye West still holds a candle for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper has repeatedly professed his love for the reality star in the wake of their breakup, including in December 2021 when he very publicly begged her to give him a second chance. "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly," he rapped during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which was livestreamed actors the globe, per CNN.
Then there were those notorious and repeated attacks on Kardashian's now former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, plus Ye's Instagram Story in September in which he shared his condolences with the United Kingdom after sharing that he too lost his queen as he referred to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The internet was divided on that one though, with some claiming he may have been talking about Kardashian and others believing he was referencing his mom, Donda West.
But it turns out Kardashian isn't the only one of his rumored famous exes who the "Touch The Sky" rapper seems to still have a soft spot for, as he was just spotted embracing another of his former lady loves during a run-in across the pond.
Kanye West was spotted hugging his ex, Irina Shayk
Before Kanye West was romantically linked to Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel, he was rumored to be romancing another Victoria's Secret model back in the summer of 2021 when he was reported to be dating Irina Shayk. Well, those two just reunited in London on September 26 for Fashion Week, where Vogue captured them looking a little flirty backstage at a Riccardo Tisci show. In the video shared to Instagram, West could be seen giving Shayk a big hug as they smiled and laughed together, before he then embraced Stella Maxwell (who has also modelled for Victoria's Secret, if you're keeping count).
West and Shayk were linked for a just a matter of weeks, but sources claimed at the time that the model supposedly wasn't interested in taking things much further in a romantic way. "She likes him as a friend, but doesn't want a relationship with him," a source told Page Six in July 2021. "She doesn't want the association that they are dating... It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating," they added. That came after the two were spotted together in France, where TMZ reported they were very much an item (albeit a probably casual one) and she was on hand to celebrate his birthday with him.