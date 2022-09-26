Kanye West's Comparison To The Queen's Death Has Fans Doing A Double Take

There's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II's death has profoundly affected people, not only in the United Kingdom, but also around the world. On September 8, the royal family's Twitter account announced the tragic news of the queen's passing at age 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Following her death, tributes from celebrities poured in. "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility," actor Helen Miren wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the queen. Musician Elton John also shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news and noting that she "led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth." Rapper Kanye "Ye" West also shared a tribute to the late queen. According to Insider, Ye posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II along with a short, but sweet caption. "Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light," he wrote.

While Ye's initial words seemed sweet and innocent enough, his most recent comparison of the queen's death to another particular person in his life has fans scratching their heads.