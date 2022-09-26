Kanye West's Comparison To The Queen's Death Has Fans Doing A Double Take
There's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II's death has profoundly affected people, not only in the United Kingdom, but also around the world. On September 8, the royal family's Twitter account announced the tragic news of the queen's passing at age 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Following her death, tributes from celebrities poured in. "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility," actor Helen Miren wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the queen. Musician Elton John also shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news and noting that she "led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth." Rapper Kanye "Ye" West also shared a tribute to the late queen. According to Insider, Ye posted a photo of Queen Elizabeth II along with a short, but sweet caption. "Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light," he wrote.
While Ye's initial words seemed sweet and innocent enough, his most recent comparison of the queen's death to another particular person in his life has fans scratching their heads.
Kanye West causes a stir on social media
Kanye "Ye" West is making headlines again, this time for seemingly comparing the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II to his late mother, Donda West. On September 25, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the queen's passing along with the comparison. "LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL. I LOST MY QUEEN TOO," he wrote in all-capital letters with a black background. While it hasn't been confirmed that the queen Ye referred to is his mother, most fans believe that's the reference he made.
The Instagram account The Shade Room shared Ye's Stories, and fans weighed in with their thoughts. "Donda was a queen," one person wrote, adding a few praying hands and crown emoji. "I'm sure he's talking about his Mom," another chimed in. A few other fans thought that perhaps Ye was referring to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, though many others clapped back at such claims. "He know y'all gon think he talking bout Kim but he really talking bout his Mom," one fan wrote. Interestingly enough, Khloé Kardashian also "liked" the post.
As many know, Donda died in 2007 after she underwent a medical procedure involving liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast reduction. She died the day after her surgery from complications. The death profoundly impacted Ye, who has spoken about it on several occasions, including in an interview with Q Magazine (via E! Online), saying if he talked too much about his mom, "it will bring me to tears."