Elton John Shares Gut-Wrenching Message In Honor Of The Queen

On September 8, the world got dark for just a moment when Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the UK monarchy for 70 beautiful years. Since the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death broke, tributes from celebrities have been flooding in from around the globe. United Kingdom native Elton John was among one of many first big names to share some touching words for the late queen — and it's clear that her legacy had a profound impact on him. "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," he wrote in the lengthy Instagram post. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decent, and a genuine caring warmth."

The singer added that the queen "has been a huge part" of his life, spanning from his "childhood" to the present time, as he noted that he "will miss her dearly." Many of his 4.1 million-plus followers flocked to the comments section to echo John's sentiments. "So sad RIP our queen Goodbye England's Rose," one person commented. "Rest in peace, our Queen," another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

As many know, John also shared a close bond with another former royal family member, Princess Diana. At her funeral, he belted out his hit, "Candle in the Wind," which was enough to bring tears to anyone's eyes.