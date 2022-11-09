The 2022 CMAs Had Twitter In Tears Less Than A Minute In With Loretta Lynn Tribute

One of the biggest nights in country music has officially arrived! As of this writing, the most famous country music celebrities are packed into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate the 2022 CMA Awards.

It's set to be a big night with big-named stars like Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosting the event. Not only that, throughout the night the award show will feature multiple performances from top country music stars like Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and more, per the Tennessean.

But while stars will be celebrating different achievements throughout the night, it's impossible to forget the heartbreak the genre has endured over the last year. Since the last CMA Awards, the country music world has lost iconic figures like Naomi Judd, Luke Bell, and Loretta Lynn. So when the stars at the CMA Awards began honoring the country artists who died earlier this year, it didn't take long before country music fans on Twitter were moved to tears — especially by the memoriam for Lynn.