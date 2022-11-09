The 2022 CMAs Had Twitter In Tears Less Than A Minute In With Loretta Lynn Tribute
One of the biggest nights in country music has officially arrived! As of this writing, the most famous country music celebrities are packed into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate the 2022 CMA Awards.
It's set to be a big night with big-named stars like Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning co-hosting the event. Not only that, throughout the night the award show will feature multiple performances from top country music stars like Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and more, per the Tennessean.
But while stars will be celebrating different achievements throughout the night, it's impossible to forget the heartbreak the genre has endured over the last year. Since the last CMA Awards, the country music world has lost iconic figures like Naomi Judd, Luke Bell, and Loretta Lynn. So when the stars at the CMA Awards began honoring the country artists who died earlier this year, it didn't take long before country music fans on Twitter were moved to tears — especially by the memoriam for Lynn.
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba performed Coal Miner's Daughter to honor Loretta Lynn
There wasn't a dry eye in the audience or at home after Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba took to the stage to honor Loretta Lynn. The three performed a rendition of Lynn's most popular songs, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," to open the 2022 CMA Awards. During the performance, the three sang while different photos of Lynn flashed behind in the background.
Taking to Twitter during the performance, fans couldn't help but gush about the performance and how much it meant to them — and country music. "What an incredible tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn," one fan wrote, "There is no better way to kick off the CMA Awards." Echoing a similar thought, another fan added, "Opening up the CMAs with a Loretta Lynn tribute, I love it!"
While fans agreed the performance was the best way to open the show, they also agreed the performance brought tears to everyone's eyes. "Starting off with the Loretta Lynn tribute? I might cry already," one fan wrote. One Twitter netizen poignantly added, "Looking down is Loretta Lynn smiling."