Letitia Wright Opens Up About Her Struggles Following Chadwick Boseman's Death

Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, according to BBC. He was 43 years old. The late "Black Panther" star's death came as a shock to fans as he never discussed his diagnosis publicly. A statement posted to his Twitter account following his death said, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." The statement continued, "It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Countless "Black Panther" co-stars and Marvel actors paid tribute to Boseman following his death. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, said in a statement via Entertainment Weekly, "He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible."

Angela Bassett took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the late actor saying, "This young man's dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother." And now, another "Black Panther" star is candidly opening up about the difficulties she faced after losing Boseman.