Country Fans Can't Get Over How Amazing Reba McEntire Looks At The 2022 CMAs

Reba McEntire continues to prove that she's the queen of country music. At the 2022 CMA Awards, the "Fancy" singer was tasked to deliver a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn alongside other industry greats, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers," she wrote on Instagram when Lynn passed in October.

Country fans were looking forward to the performance, but some initially expressed worry as McEntire had to skip some shows in her "Reba: Live In Concert" tour following a doctor's advice. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," she said in the announcement.

But at the CMAs on November 9, 2022, it didn't look like McEntire had experienced any setbacks at all. She's got the heart of a fighter and she's a survivor. The country legend made everyone's jaws drop with her stunning outfits on both the stage and the red carpet, along with her powerful tribute to another country music legend.