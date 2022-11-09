Twitter Confirms Carrie Underwood Is Still The Queen Of Country Music After Her 2022 CMAs Performance
If there's one country music star fans can't stop talking about at the 2022 CMA Awards, it's Carrie Underwood.
This year's award show is jam-packed for Underwood. Her new album, "Demin & Rhinestones," was released on June 10. The "Before He Cheats" singer is nominated for "Female Vocalist of the Year," "Musical Event of the Year," and "Entertainer of the Year," per E! News. On top of those award nominations also come the two different performances Underwood will be giving throughout the night.
The first performance was a trio alongside Miranda Lambert and Reba to honor the late country music star, Loretta Lynn. At the beginning of the show, the three performed a medley of Lynn's music including the classic song "Coal Miner's Daughter." Fans couldn't stop gushing about the three artists' performances — especially Underwood's. And now that Underwood has taken the stage by herself to perform songs from her latest album, Twitter fans are reminding everyone why Underwood has always been the queen of country music.
Fans are loving the solo performance Carrie Underwood gave
Carrie Underwood may be singing her latest song "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA's, but her fans are proving that the song title is anything but true in real life.
Following Underwood's performance with Miranda Lambert and Reba, the "Velvet Heartbreak" singer was quickly back on stage for her own solo performance. During her solo performance, Underwood sang different renditions of songs from her latest album, "Denim and Rhinestones." And if any country music fans had forgotten who the queen of country music was before the CMA's, Underwood's fans were quick to remind them following her second performance.
Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "Word of the day: Perfection. In other words, Carrie Underwood." Echoing a similar thought, another fan added that Underwood had not only one amazing performance but two. And another fan put it bluntly — that when it comes to country music, "as always Carrie Underwood kills it..."