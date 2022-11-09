Twitter Confirms Carrie Underwood Is Still The Queen Of Country Music After Her 2022 CMAs Performance

If there's one country music star fans can't stop talking about at the 2022 CMA Awards, it's Carrie Underwood.

This year's award show is jam-packed for Underwood. Her new album, "Demin & Rhinestones," was released on June 10. The "Before He Cheats" singer is nominated for "Female Vocalist of the Year," "Musical Event of the Year," and "Entertainer of the Year," per E! News. On top of those award nominations also come the two different performances Underwood will be giving throughout the night.

The first performance was a trio alongside Miranda Lambert and Reba to honor the late country music star, Loretta Lynn. At the beginning of the show, the three performed a medley of Lynn's music including the classic song "Coal Miner's Daughter." Fans couldn't stop gushing about the three artists' performances — especially Underwood's. And now that Underwood has taken the stage by herself to perform songs from her latest album, Twitter fans are reminding everyone why Underwood has always been the queen of country music.