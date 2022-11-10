RHONJ Star Luis Ruela's Ex-Wife Echoes Teresa Giudice's Sentiments About Their Relationship

Luis Ruela's ex-wife Marisa Dimartino is opening up about what her relationship with Teresa Giudice is really like. According to Heavy, Dimartino and Ruela were married for several years before separating in 2010 and divorcing in 2012. Although not much is known about their union, the outlet obtained police reports that showed Dimartino accused her ex-husband of domestic and verbal abuse. According to a document filed in October 2012, authorities confirmed a "dispute became heated" and that Ruelas allegedly pushed Dimartino "into a metal support pole in the garage."

The last incident that occurred between the former couple happened back in 2016 after the New Jersey businessman came by to pick up his son. Dimartino claims Ruela wanted to "exchange words" with her and grew angry when she refused to open the door. She then said he allegedly "shouted names" at her in front of their kids. Although they endured a lot throughout the course of their relationship, it appears the two are on better terms. "We got married, we were very young and had babies and then it fell apart," Dimartino said during an interview with In Touch Weekly (via Monsters & Critics). "We're very good with each other, and that's basically it."

Now that Ruela's has found love again, his ex-wife is speaking out about his newfound romance and how it's affecting their blended family.