Fans Are Up In Arms About The 2022 CMAs Leaving Out A Naomi Judd Tribute

On Wednesday night, the Country Music Association Awards was back for its 56th annual gathering. The 2022 CMAs, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Nashville's Bridgestone Area, saw some of country music's top talent on the stage, with Luke Combs winning the big entertainer of the year prize.

According to Good Morning America, this year's CMAs saw other winners in Chris Stapleton, who took home the award for the male vocalist of the year, and Lainey Wilson, who took home awards for both female vocalist of the year and new artist of the year. The vocal group of the year award and the vocal duo of the year award went into the hands of Old Dominion and Brothers Osborne, respectively. There was so much to expect, with plenty of A-listers lined up on the red carpet of the biggest country music event of the year. But there was one thing that the night lacked — a tribute to country star Naomi Judd who tragically died by suicide earlier this year at age 76.

And while her daughter, Wynonna Judd, took a moment to thank fans for supporting her during a difficult period of life after her mother's death, there wasn't much on behalf of the CMA. Many thought it was strange, considering the late Grammy winner had won several CMA awards during her decorated career. Naomi was a respected name country music scene, and choosing not to pay tribute to her has shocked many fans.