Jennifer Aniston Gets Support From A Famous Ex After Opening About Her Fertility Struggle

In her December 2022 cover story for Allure, Jennifer Aniston got candid about her fertility issues. She also opened up about the fact that her life isn't always as glamorous as it may appear, sharing, "I would say my late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s**t, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be."

During her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Aniston constantly faced questions about when she would have kids. It's something she touched on in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption." In her interview with Allure, Aniston delved into the truth behind the assumptions. "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she continued. She added, "All the years and years of speculation ... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it."

Allure noted that during that time in her life, Aniston was saddened about struggling to get pregnant. However, as the years have gone by, Aniston has reached a level of peace, telling the outlet, "The ship has sailed." The "Friends" alum has "zero regrets" about trying to get pregnant. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Following the interview's release, Aniston has received a lot of support from fellow stars, including her ex-husband.