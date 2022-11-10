Jennifer Aniston Isn't Shy About Why She's Not A Fan Of Social Media

For years, Jennifer Aniston famously avoided social media, and the drama that could come with it. In the past, the "Friends" alum was asked why she had no online presence, and Aniston mentioned how she noticed people developing an unhealthy obsession with using apps. "Honestly, when I look around and see people constantly on their phones, I feel like we're missing so much," Aniston told Vogue in 2017. "I equate it to the tobacco industry," the veteran actor said while adding that social media could create additional challenges for the youth navigating their teenage years.

By 2019, Aniston finally relented and created an Instagram account. Her first post was a blurry selfie with her "Friends" co-stars. Fans flocked to the post, as Aniston gained over 116,000 followers in an hour, and the activity overwhelmed the platform to the point that it quickly crashed after the snap was uploaded, per The Guardian. The "We're the Millers" star was at a loss. "There is no more shocked face I could use. I'll also say I was very flattered," she told People when asked about making Instagram crash.

Even though she gained a massive following and has seemed comfortable online, Aniston has been critical of the relationship between social media and fame. "It's sort of almost like it's diluting our actor's job," she told Variety in June. Later, Aniston did not mince words when discussing why social media bothered her so much.