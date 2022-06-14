Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Serious Heat For Her Comments About Hollywood

There's no doubt that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. The actor has appeared in plenty of movies and films, but her role as Rachel Green in the NBC hit "Friends" will forever be her most memorable role. Not only was the sitcom a hit, but the actor also served as a trendsetter with her hair, as countless people got the famous "Rachel" haircut after seeing it on the star.

But as celebrities know, with fame comes with plenty of controversial headlines. In 2021, Aniston came under fire for her views on the COVID-19 vaccine. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts," she told InStyle. "It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she shared. Plain and simple — Aniston refused to hang out with anyone who didn't get the vaccine.

Several people took to social media to weigh in with their thoughts, and many slammed the star for being so close-minded. "When Jennifer Aniston opened her mouth about vaccines, I can no longer watch movies with her," one person tweeted. A few others applauded her. "I'm like Jennifer Aniston at this point. If you haven't — or won't get the vaccine, I can't really call you a friend," one wrote. "No pun intended." Now, she's coming under fire for a different hot take.