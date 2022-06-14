Jennifer Aniston Is Facing Serious Heat For Her Comments About Hollywood
There's no doubt that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. The actor has appeared in plenty of movies and films, but her role as Rachel Green in the NBC hit "Friends" will forever be her most memorable role. Not only was the sitcom a hit, but the actor also served as a trendsetter with her hair, as countless people got the famous "Rachel" haircut after seeing it on the star.
But as celebrities know, with fame comes with plenty of controversial headlines. In 2021, Aniston came under fire for her views on the COVID-19 vaccine. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts," she told InStyle. "It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she shared. Plain and simple — Aniston refused to hang out with anyone who didn't get the vaccine.
Several people took to social media to weigh in with their thoughts, and many slammed the star for being so close-minded. "When Jennifer Aniston opened her mouth about vaccines, I can no longer watch movies with her," one person tweeted. A few others applauded her. "I'm like Jennifer Aniston at this point. If you haven't — or won't get the vaccine, I can't really call you a friend," one wrote. "No pun intended." Now, she's coming under fire for a different hot take.
Fans accuse Jennifer Aniston of nepotism
Jennifer Aniston is in hot water over controversial comments she made about some of her peers. During an interview with Variety, the star chatted with actor Sebastian Stan about fame, when the topic of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape came up. "It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous," Aniston pointed out. "This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those." Ouch.
The star didn't stop there. Aniston stated that she feels "lucky" to have gotten a "taste" of Hollywood "before it became what it is today." She explained, "You're famous from TikTok. You're famous from YouTube. You're famous from Instagram. It's sort of almost like it's diluting our actor's job."
Fans did not take lightly to Aniston's comments, and many slammed the "Friends" star, considering her dad, John Aniston, is an actor. "If Jennifer Aniston wasn't her father's daughter, she would never be in the industry bc she wasn't attractive and she can't act," one person tweeted. "Jennifer Aniston plays the same character, which is just a version of herself in every movie, and it consistently gives nothing," another added. "The only [thing] that saves her is she has pretty okay co-stars to save as comic relief.. always the NEPOTISM babies with no talent wanting to give their take." We feel the burn.