Khloé Kardashian Offers Health Update After Recent Skin Cancer Scare

The Kardashians have been very open about everything that happens in their lives — even when things may be more difficult to share. In 2022, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she dealt with a recent cancer scare.

Kardashian decided to share her health issue with fans after photos of the reality star circulated with her wearing a bandage (via People). The Good American founder revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that she noticed something peculiar on her face. She explained, "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging." The star ended up getting two biopsies done and it was a good thing she did because doctors told Kardashian that the bump was "incredibly rare" for a 38-year-old (via CNN). Doctors advised the reality star to have an operation to get the tumor removed.

The mogul decided to get it removed and encouraged others to get regular checkups. Kardashian shared that she had melanoma at a young age and has since done her best to protect her skin. She encouraged, "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups." Fans of the show continue to support Kardashian as she navigates the health scare. Since the operation, the 38-year-old has updated fans that she continues to do well as she recovers.