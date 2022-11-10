Khloé Kardashian Offers Health Update After Recent Skin Cancer Scare
The Kardashians have been very open about everything that happens in their lives — even when things may be more difficult to share. In 2022, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she dealt with a recent cancer scare.
Kardashian decided to share her health issue with fans after photos of the reality star circulated with her wearing a bandage (via People). The Good American founder revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that she noticed something peculiar on her face. She explained, "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging." The star ended up getting two biopsies done and it was a good thing she did because doctors told Kardashian that the bump was "incredibly rare" for a 38-year-old (via CNN). Doctors advised the reality star to have an operation to get the tumor removed.
The mogul decided to get it removed and encouraged others to get regular checkups. Kardashian shared that she had melanoma at a young age and has since done her best to protect her skin. She encouraged, "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups." Fans of the show continue to support Kardashian as she navigates the health scare. Since the operation, the 38-year-old has updated fans that she continues to do well as she recovers.
Khloé Kardashian is 'healing so so well'
Khloé Kardashian has long struggled with various insecurities, which she candidly revealed on Instagram in April 2021. "As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering ... you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared," she wrote. For the reality star, being in the public eye opened her to a world of scrutiny. But, when Kardashian was asked about wearing bandages on her face, she opened up about how she had to get a tumor removed (via Us Weekly).
It turns out, Kardashian is doing pretty well. A fan commented on the Good American founder "rocking" her bandage and "taking care" of her skin at the CFDA Fashion awards a month after her procedure. In a tweet. Kardashian noted, "Trust me it's not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be." It is difficult for the star to attend events and open herself up to the media storm that comes with the job, but Kardashian is solely focused on healing.
She continued to share, "Right now it's healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it's healing so so well." According to the tweet, health officials encouraged Kardashian to wear bandages for six months. While she is sporting the new look now, Kardashian did reveal she doesn't know how much longer she can take.