Lebron James Is Conflicted Over The Kyrie Irving Fallout

Kyrie Irving has received a ton of backlash for seemingly promoting a film that contained antisemitic stereotypes, but some sports figures believe his punishment is excessive. Despite previously suggesting that Irving's time on the Brooklyn Nets was "pretty much over," Stephen A. Smith has since slammed the NBA for their treatment of the point guard. "The man apologized. He's been suspended, and that should be that," Smith said, during the November 8 episode of "First Take." The outspoken commentator went on to suggest that the lists of demands were being used to "emasculate" the seven-time NBA All-Star.

Now, LeBron James is speaking out and making it clear that he does not agree with the demands from the Nets. "I told you guys that I don't believe in sharing hurtful information. And I'll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That's what I think," James tweeted. "It's that simple." In a separate tweet, James said that the treatment Irving has received has been "excessive."

Irving has yet to announce whether he plans to complete the full list of tasks laid out for him. The athlete has already issued a public apology. However, his $500,000 donation to the Anti-Defamation League has since been rejected.