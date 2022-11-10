Lindsay Lohan Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Bader Shammas

To be honest, we're still reeling a little bit from the reveal that Lindsay Lohan got married in secret this year. Were we even prepared for the "Falling for Christmas" star to debut this new husband on the red carpet? Well, whether you're ready or not, they're here and we are living for it. Lohan dropped the lil' bombshell that she and Bader Shammas had made it official without telling anybody on her Instagram on July 1st. "I am stunned that you are my husband," she wrote in the caption. Funny, that's exactly how the rest of us felt. Jokes aside, her sweet message also said, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."

Shammas has been known to make occasional cameo appearances on his wife's social media accounts, but this is the first time Lohan has made him step-and-repeat official.