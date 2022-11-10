Lindsay Lohan Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Bader Shammas
To be honest, we're still reeling a little bit from the reveal that Lindsay Lohan got married in secret this year. Were we even prepared for the "Falling for Christmas" star to debut this new husband on the red carpet? Well, whether you're ready or not, they're here and we are living for it. Lohan dropped the lil' bombshell that she and Bader Shammas had made it official without telling anybody on her Instagram on July 1st. "I am stunned that you are my husband," she wrote in the caption. Funny, that's exactly how the rest of us felt. Jokes aside, her sweet message also said, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."
Shammas has been known to make occasional cameo appearances on his wife's social media accounts, but this is the first time Lohan has made him step-and-repeat official.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas make their marriage red carpet official
Newlyweds Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas walked the red carpet as husband and wife for the first time on November 9 in New York City. The occasion? A preview screening of Lohan's new holiday flic "Falling for Christmas," which officially debuted on Netflix on November 10. Lohan looked Hollywood-chic in a floor-length sheer gown, while her hubs looked very nice in a suit.
The pair's chemistry-read was clearly off the charts, and Lohan herself has not stopped gushing about their marriage. "I'm really lucky. I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team," she told "Good Morning America," adding, "He's the best, I really — I love him so much." To Cosmopolitan she confided, "Well, I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best."
The couple was first spotted together in 2019, according to Us Weekly, before getting engaged in 2021. Whatever comes next for these two, we probably won't know until months after the fact anyway.