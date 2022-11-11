Hilary Duff Has Some Intense Words For The Publisher Of Aaron Carter's Biography
On November 5, it was announced by TMZ that singer Aaron Carter had died after his house sitter found his body in a bathtub. His partner Melanie Martin told the outlet, "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly ... Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
The breaking news came as a shock and resulted in numerous tributes. Carter's ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff took to Instagram the following day to share her condolences. "I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," the "Come Clean" hitmaker wrote. She added, "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did you make my teenage self love deeply. Sending love to your family at this time."
Following Carter's death, a tell-all memoir titled "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" is set to be published on November 15, according to Today. The author, Andy Symonds, claims to have interviewed Carter for three years in order to write the book. Before even hitting shelves, Duff has come forward and slammed the upcoming release after finding out what it will entail.
Hilary Duff is not here for Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir
It hasn't even been a week since Aaron Carter died, and it seems that people are already finding ways to make money off his name. The forthcoming posthumous memoir, "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life," is said to detail parts of his relationship with fellow former teen star Hilary Duff. As noted by the New York Post, a chapter quotes Carter claiming that he took Duff's virginity at her 13th birthday party. Duff has since reacted to these headlines and didn't hold back in the slightest.
"It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death, there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," she exclusively told the Daily Mail. Duff continued, "To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."
This isn't the first time Carter has discussed Duff in recent years. During a 2014 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Duff admitted that Carter's declarations of love for her made her feel "uncomfortable" as she hadn't seen him in many years. "He was very sweet ... when I was 13," she said, implying she had no interest in him any longer.