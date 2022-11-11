Hilary Duff Has Some Intense Words For The Publisher Of Aaron Carter's Biography

On November 5, it was announced by TMZ that singer Aaron Carter had died after his house sitter found his body in a bathtub. His partner Melanie Martin told the outlet, "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly ... Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

The breaking news came as a shock and resulted in numerous tributes. Carter's ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff took to Instagram the following day to share her condolences. "I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," the "Come Clean" hitmaker wrote. She added, "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did you make my teenage self love deeply. Sending love to your family at this time."

Following Carter's death, a tell-all memoir titled "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" is set to be published on November 15, according to Today. The author, Andy Symonds, claims to have interviewed Carter for three years in order to write the book. Before even hitting shelves, Duff has come forward and slammed the upcoming release after finding out what it will entail.