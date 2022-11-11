Everything We Know About Chris Evans' Rumored New Girlfriend, Alba Baptista

More than a few hearts broke recently when reports surfaced that Chris Evans, People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, was no longer a single man. A source informed People in early November that the "The Gray Man" star has been dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious." Shocking news to some, as their reported romance was a successful secret 'til now, the insider added, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Hours after the rumors broke, Evans and Baptista seemingly confirmed them with a candid Nov. 10 sighting. Strolling amidst a Central Park crowd, the twosome held hands, casually dressed and donning face masks and sunglasses, per Page Six. Based on photos obtained by the outlet, the "Avengers: Endgame" star and his new flame were hoping to remain incognito, letting go of one another's hands and lowering their heads when they noticed the paparazzi.

If reports that he and Baptista have been involved for a year are true, then Evans might already think of her as "the one." Only in July did he confess to Shondaland that he was "laser-focused on finding a partner" and "someone that you're looking to spend your life with." So who is this lucky lady with whom he may be ready to settle down?