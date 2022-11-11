Everything We Know About Chris Evans' Rumored New Girlfriend, Alba Baptista
More than a few hearts broke recently when reports surfaced that Chris Evans, People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, was no longer a single man. A source informed People in early November that the "The Gray Man" star has been dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious." Shocking news to some, as their reported romance was a successful secret 'til now, the insider added, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."
Hours after the rumors broke, Evans and Baptista seemingly confirmed them with a candid Nov. 10 sighting. Strolling amidst a Central Park crowd, the twosome held hands, casually dressed and donning face masks and sunglasses, per Page Six. Based on photos obtained by the outlet, the "Avengers: Endgame" star and his new flame were hoping to remain incognito, letting go of one another's hands and lowering their heads when they noticed the paparazzi.
If reports that he and Baptista have been involved for a year are true, then Evans might already think of her as "the one." Only in July did he confess to Shondaland that he was "laser-focused on finding a partner" and "someone that you're looking to spend your life with." So who is this lucky lady with whom he may be ready to settle down?
Alba Baptista is a well-traveled, accomplished actor
Chris Evans' new lady love has led an exciting life all on her own. Born in Lisbon to a Portuguese mom and Brazilian dad, Alba Baptista made her acting debut at age 16 in the short film "Miami," per Entertainment Tonight. Her major break, however, came via the 2014-2015 Portuguese series "Jardins Proibidos," per IMDB. Going on to star in a series of mainstream Portuguese films, the 25-year-old began attracting international renown. In her first English-language role, Netflix cast Baptista to star in its 2020 supernatural action series "Warrior Nun," currently in its second season.
Baptista's Instagram feed reveals her as an avid globe-trotter and, luckily for Evans, dog-lover. With Evans frequently sharing selfies of his rescue pooch, Dodger, on his own feed, Baptista is not shy of showing off her dog as well. During a 2017 beach trip, she posted an idyllic photo of her canine happily parked next to a kayak.
In addition to beachside adventures, Baptista's feed showcases her visits to diverse destinations like Amsterdam, Brazil, Cuba, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Spain, per ET. Even more impressively, the outlet reports that she is fluent in five languages – English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and German. If Baptista is indeed the one, Evans sure has found an exciting life partner for himself!