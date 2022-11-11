Christina Aguilera Is Ready To Get Vulnerable In Latest Project

As one of music's most recognizable voices, Christina Aguilera has enjoyed a successful career lasting over two decades. In addition to her powerhouse vocals, the "Genie In A Bottle" hitmaker is known for her inspirational songs — including "Beautiful," "Fighter," and "Can't Hold Us Down" — that have resonated with listeners on a personal level.

For someone who projects so much confidence, Aguilera has never shied away from being an open book with fans and discussing some of her struggles. "I experienced a lot of trauma in my childhood," she told Health in 2021. "I've definitely had struggles in the past with depression and anxiety — it's a constant battle to overcome a mind that is anxious, a mind that is always second-guessing." After expressing that the tabloid media gave her a hard time during the earlier days of her career, Aguilera admits she had to "work through a lot of insecurities in front of everybody" but she's proud that her honesty has allowed her to last this long. During a red carpet interview at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event, Aguilera revealed that she first felt empowered when she "realized that [she] was in it to please [herself]," explaining she felt this way after the release of her first album in the late '90s.

With such a fascinating career that has been well-documented in the press, it seems Aguilera is ready to let fans in super close on an exciting new project.