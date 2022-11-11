Lala Kent Clarifies What Her Relationship Status Really Is

Lala Kent had dropped hints about her love life since her split from Randall Emmett, but had been unwilling to provide concrete details. In November 2021, the "Vanderpump Rules" star broke off her engagement to Emmett after reportedly catching him cheating. The two share a daughter, Ocean, and Emmett wanted to repair the relationship. "Randall did not want to split but it was Lala's decision. The trust is gone," an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Almost a year later, Kent appeared to have moved on with another man. The Bravolebrity opened up about her feelings, but did not reveal her new beau's identity. "I think I might be in love with someone," she said while appearing on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on October 9. Kent said her unnamed man was someone she met through friends, and she was clear about her intentions. "I'm going to need to like, have his baby or something," she added. Later that month, the reality TV star continued to gush over her new love interest while throwing serious shade at her ex. "I'm having the best sex of my life, which I mean, compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do," Kent told Us Weekly on October 15.

After she posted tattoos of her new beau, it was revealed on November 3 that Kent's mystery man was model Don Lopez. Once the cat was out of the bag, Kent came clean about her relationship status.