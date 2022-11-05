Lala Kent's New Mystery Man Has Reportedly Been Identified
It looks like Lala Kent is officially off the market now. If you're a fan of the hit reality series "Vanderpump Rules," chances are you know the popular Bravolebrity. Since making her debut in the fourth season of the aforementioned show, Kent hasn't been a stranger to sharing her romantic history with fans. While the beauty mogul has been linked to her costars Jax Taylor and James Kennedy, one of her most prominent romances was with film producer Randall Emmett. After meeting in 2015, the two formed a connection when the entertainment figure asked her to star in one of his films. "We just had this instant connection," Kent revealed in a 2018 episode of "The Daily Dish."
However, it wasn't until 2018 that the two love birds publicly confirmed their relationship, which came a month after Emmett's high-profile divorce from actor Ambyr Childers. From 2019 to 2021, the pair seemed inseparable and even welcomed their bundle of joy, Ocean. However, it all came to an end when they announced their split in October 2021. "It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot," Kent said on her "Give Them Lala" podcast at the time (via People). Following her breakup, Kent has kept her dating life under wraps... until now.
Lala Kent is reportedly dating model Don Lopez
Since her very public split from her ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett, Lala Kent has kept her dating life relatively private. On November 2, the beloved reality star shocked fans when she uploaded an Instagram Story featuring the side of a man's face. "Good morning, Time to go to work," she wrote (via Us Weekly). Now it looks like we have a better idea of who Kent's mystery man is. According to Page Six, the reality TV star is dating fashion model Don Lopez. While the two have yet to make their relationship official, the news outlet revealed that Instagram user @bravoandcocktails_ helped uncover Kent's new man, who is reportedly a single parent, as well.
Before Kent's cheeky Instagram Story, the Give Them Lala founder previously revealed she "might be in love" with na unknown man. "My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met," she revealed on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "We've hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun." Kent also said that she "loved his brain" and described him as "very smart" and a "unicorn." Only time will tell when Kent and Lopez will make their love affair Instagram official.