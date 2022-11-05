Lala Kent's New Mystery Man Has Reportedly Been Identified

It looks like Lala Kent is officially off the market now. If you're a fan of the hit reality series "Vanderpump Rules," chances are you know the popular Bravolebrity. Since making her debut in the fourth season of the aforementioned show, Kent hasn't been a stranger to sharing her romantic history with fans. While the beauty mogul has been linked to her costars Jax Taylor and James Kennedy, one of her most prominent romances was with film producer Randall Emmett. After meeting in 2015, the two formed a connection when the entertainment figure asked her to star in one of his films. "We just had this instant connection," Kent revealed in a 2018 episode of "The Daily Dish."

However, it wasn't until 2018 that the two love birds publicly confirmed their relationship, which came a month after Emmett's high-profile divorce from actor Ambyr Childers. From 2019 to 2021, the pair seemed inseparable and even welcomed their bundle of joy, Ocean. However, it all came to an end when they announced their split in October 2021. "It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot," Kent said on her "Give Them Lala" podcast at the time (via People). Following her breakup, Kent has kept her dating life under wraps... until now.