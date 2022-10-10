Lala Kent's Love Life Heats Up After Her Split

"Vanderpump Rules" cast member Lala Kent has always read like an open book. From her journey to sobriety to her high profile and tumultuous split from film producer Randall Emmett, the reality star and podcast host has never been afraid to give them Lala.

"It just was like, 'Wow, there's not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest," Kent lamented during a December 2021 episode of her "Give them Lala" podcast after revealing that even the diamond engagement ring Emmett proposed to her with wasn't what he claimed it to be. "The only truth I feel that existed in my relationship was me and my daughter Ocean. That is where the truth ended. That is a hard pill to f****** swallow," she confessed.

But now it appears things are looking up for the once unlucky-in-love Pump Rules star...