Was Lala Kent's Engagement Ring Really A Fake Diamond?

It's no secret that things aren't good between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett right now.

It was revealed in November that the two — who welcomed their first child together in March — had gone their separate ways, with Us Weekly claiming the breakup with Lala's idea and Randall with still supposedly "trying to win her back." It sounds like Lala had no time for that though, with the outlet's insider claiming that "the trust is gone" between the former couple.

Lala — who's taken aim at Emmett a few times — has since shared her take on the split, including telling "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga on her "Melissa Gorga on Display" podcast in December, "This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily." She continued in a sneak peek obtained by E! News that it scared her "how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family... And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me, like I said, daily."

But Lala wasn't done there. She's now making some pretty serious allegations about her ex and the infamous huge rock the wealthy movie and TV producer (Emmett is thought to be worth around $500,0000) presented her with when he got down on one knee back in 2018, and, well, let's just say this one's a sparkler of an accusation.