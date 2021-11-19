How Lala Kent Signaled Her Split From Randall Emmett Is Permanent
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett reportedly split after a three-year engagement in October. The pair was originally supposed to tie the knot in April 2020 but postponed the nuptials due to COVID-19, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish. In September of that same year, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child, and they welcomed daughter Ocean this March, per E! News.
Fans first began to speculate whether there were issues between the "Vanderpump Rules" star and the Hollywood producer when Lala had removed all of her photos of him from her Instagram account. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her two guy friends pushing Ocean in a stroller through the halls of the Beverly Hills Hotel. She captioned it with Beyoncé song lyrics about being unfaithful, per Us Weekly. It was rumored that the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" director had cheated on his fiance when filming in Nashville, but that hasn't been confirmed.
Then in November, Us Weekly confirmed earlier the pair had officially split. "For now, she's not wearing her ring and she's truly focused on her daughter and her projects," an insider revealed. But not only is Lala sans ring — but she's also rocking a new tattoo signifying she's ready for independence.
Lala Kent's new tattoo is a fresh start
Lala Kent first discussed the breakup situation on a November episode of The "Give Them Lala...With Randall". She divulged, "I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s**t. You better keep your f*****g head up and do your thing. So that's what I do," she divulged. "For me, I look at it and I'm like, I would never have Ocean. This independence that I have wouldn't be here." Randall was not featured on the podcast.
The reality star also acknowledged the split in a more permanent way. She had a tattoo on her right bicep that formerly said "Rand" as seen in an Instagram post from September. However, in a new Instagram post shared November 19, her followers were quick to notice the tattoo now reads "bRand new." Someone joked, "New tattoo, who dis!"
No word yet on what Randall thinks about the new tat, but he did confirm he's stepping away from his podcast with Lala. ["I'm going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business," he stated on the November 17 episode. Well, it sounds like "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 should be interesting.