How Lala Kent Signaled Her Split From Randall Emmett Is Permanent

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett reportedly split after a three-year engagement in October. The pair was originally supposed to tie the knot in April 2020 but postponed the nuptials due to COVID-19, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish. In September of that same year, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child, and they welcomed daughter Ocean this March, per E! News.

Fans first began to speculate whether there were issues between the "Vanderpump Rules" star and the Hollywood producer when Lala had removed all of her photos of him from her Instagram account. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her two guy friends pushing Ocean in a stroller through the halls of the Beverly Hills Hotel. She captioned it with Beyoncé song lyrics about being unfaithful, per Us Weekly. It was rumored that the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" director had cheated on his fiance when filming in Nashville, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Then in November, Us Weekly confirmed earlier the pair had officially split. "For now, she's not wearing her ring and she's truly focused on her daughter and her projects," an insider revealed. But not only is Lala sans ring — but she's also rocking a new tattoo signifying she's ready for independence.