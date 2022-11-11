Nick Carter Takes Time Away From The Spotlight After The Tragic Death Of His Brother Aaron

On Nov. 11, the Backstreet Boys made an appearance on Britain's "This Morning," where they discussed their upcoming Christmas album and offered a retrospective on their 20-year-long careers, according to the Daily Mail. Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson all spoke with host Alison Hammond about the scope of their careers. "We are enjoying this now more than ever before! When we first started, we were young guys, and now we're married men," Dorough said.

At the end of the interview, Hammond paid her respects to Aaron Carter and made mention of Nick Carter's absence from his band. "Of course, we are sending all our love to Nick Carter, who wasn't able to be there for family reasons, as we all know, but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," Hammond said.

After Aaron's death, Nick posted a tribute to his brother on Instagram, referencing some of Aaron's struggles. "Sometimes, we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," he wrote. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know." Our condolences go out to the Carter family.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).