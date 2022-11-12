Joe Jonas Talks About Why He Keeps The Details Of His Marriage To Sophie Turner Under Lock And Key

Sophie Turner is best-known for her role as Sansa Stark, aka the Lady of Winterfell — but IRL, she's more down-to-earth than her noble counterpart. The actor, who wed DNCE frontman Joe Jonas in 2019, values her privacy. She'd rather skip a flashy Met Gala afterparty invite in favor of a solo pasta party, and she's a mama bear when it comes to her family. In 2021, Turner slammed the paps for publishing photos of her then-10-month-old daughter Willa without her consent. "It's f***ing creepy that grown old men [are] taking pictures of a baby without their permission," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story (via E! News). "I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

Turner and Jonas kept their daughter Willa under wraps all throughout her first pregnancy. The couple has never shown their baby via social media, and they rarely speak publicly about their little one. In May, Turner confirmed her second pregnancy, though she has yet to publicly reveal her second child's name, à la Kylie Jenner. In an interview with Elle UK, Turner merely acknowledged how happy she was to "raise the next generation," adding, "We're so excited to be expanding the family."

Like Turner, Jonas keeps details of his babies to a minimum. But for someone who's been in the public eye since he was a teenager, he's fiercely private about his marriage, too.