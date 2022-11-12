Joe Jonas Talks About Why He Keeps The Details Of His Marriage To Sophie Turner Under Lock And Key
Sophie Turner is best-known for her role as Sansa Stark, aka the Lady of Winterfell — but IRL, she's more down-to-earth than her noble counterpart. The actor, who wed DNCE frontman Joe Jonas in 2019, values her privacy. She'd rather skip a flashy Met Gala afterparty invite in favor of a solo pasta party, and she's a mama bear when it comes to her family. In 2021, Turner slammed the paps for publishing photos of her then-10-month-old daughter Willa without her consent. "It's f***ing creepy that grown old men [are] taking pictures of a baby without their permission," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story (via E! News). "I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."
Turner and Jonas kept their daughter Willa under wraps all throughout her first pregnancy. The couple has never shown their baby via social media, and they rarely speak publicly about their little one. In May, Turner confirmed her second pregnancy, though she has yet to publicly reveal her second child's name, à la Kylie Jenner. In an interview with Elle UK, Turner merely acknowledged how happy she was to "raise the next generation," adding, "We're so excited to be expanding the family."
Like Turner, Jonas keeps details of his babies to a minimum. But for someone who's been in the public eye since he was a teenager, he's fiercely private about his marriage, too.
Joe Jonas feels that privacy makes him a 'better person'
Joe Jonas rose to fame as one-third of the Jonas Brothers, the dreamy boy band that captured tween hearts everywhere during their Disney Channel heyday. But since shedding his squeaky-clean image (and that purity ring!) in favor of a more mature look and sound, Jonas has also taken a step back from the spotlight. "I want to feel like an open book," the musician said in an interview with Mr. Porter. "But when [Sophie Turner and I] started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself." Even so, he acknowledged that media attention is a byproduct of his job. "I'm still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye rolling ... then so be it," he added.
Previously, Jonas spoke out about protecting his private life with Turner (via Elle), explaining that he feels he's able to express himself through music. "You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life, and I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through music," he said. This behavior is similar to some of his fellow artists, like Taylor Swift — Jonas' ex-girlfriend — who's been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to her relationship with Joe Alwyn.