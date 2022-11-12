Tom Brady Says He Almost Retired From Football Early On In His Career

Nothing seems capable of keeping Tom Brady away from the NFL, not even (sadly) the demise of his marriage with Gisele Bündchen. After abruptly announcing his retirement in a February Instagram post, Brady just as suddenly caused whiplash by tweeting out his return in March. Calling his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "unfinished business," the superstar quarterback wrote that, after two months of reflection, "I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands."

It's been no secret, especially in recent months, that Brady's continued time with the NFL became a point of contention in his former marriage. In September, a source close to Brady told People they'd hit "a rough patch" over his return to the field. Marrying Brady in 2009, Bündchen previously voiced her concerns about him spending 20-plus seasons in the demanding contact sport. In a September interview with Elle, the supermodel said that, in addition to football being "a very violent sport," Brady's hectic schedule seemingly kept him from carrying his share of familial duties. "I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said at the time.

With reports that divorce was the last thing Brady wanted, one can't help but imagine how differently things might have gone if only he'd retired sooner. As it turns out, there's an alternate reality in which Brady quit the NFL years before he would meet Bündchen.