Gisele Bündchen Isn't Distancing Herself From Tom Brady Just Yet
It's been a long couple of months for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On September 1, reports broke out that the two were arguing about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to come out of retirement. "Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," an insider told Page Six. The source mentioned that they've had arguments here and there about the topic before, but they always worked things out in the end.
A couple weeks later, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen were living separately. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," an insider told People. Sources added that this is a normal thing for the couple, and there's no sign of a "formal separation" yet, as they were determined to "work things out."
On October 4, the fight took an unexpected turn. According to NBC News, both the star quarterback and the model hired divorce attorneys, indicating that their marriage would be over soon. They proved the speculation to be true by divorcing a few weeks later, but it seems that they still want to be a part of each other's lives, as they're not completely cutting ties and going their separate ways.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are living across the creek from each other
After nearly two months of being in a fight that seemed to just go downhill, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce to the public on October 28. Both the football quarterback and the model released statements to their Instagram stories, per CNN. Bündchen stated that she and her husband have just "grown apart," and that the split was amicable. They both mentioned that co-parenting was their priority as they move forward with life, and it seems that they are taking that to heart.
According to Page Six, the model purchased an $11.5 million mansion in Miami, and she and her ex-husband will be across-the-creek neighbors. "You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's — not that they would," a source told the media outlet. The insider added that this will make it easy for the two to co-parent their shared children.
As far as the other mansions that were purchased throughout their marriage goes, everything will be divided. "The settlement is all worked out," an insider told People. "They've been working on the terms this whole time." One of the properties includes the still-in-construction $17 million mansion in Miami that is named the "billionaire's bunker," and was supposed to be a "dream home" for the couple.