Gisele Bündchen Isn't Distancing Herself From Tom Brady Just Yet

It's been a long couple of months for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On September 1, reports broke out that the two were arguing about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to come out of retirement. "Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now," an insider told Page Six. The source mentioned that they've had arguments here and there about the topic before, but they always worked things out in the end.

A couple weeks later, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen were living separately. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," an insider told People. Sources added that this is a normal thing for the couple, and there's no sign of a "formal separation" yet, as they were determined to "work things out."

On October 4, the fight took an unexpected turn. According to NBC News, both the star quarterback and the model hired divorce attorneys, indicating that their marriage would be over soon. They proved the speculation to be true by divorcing a few weeks later, but it seems that they still want to be a part of each other's lives, as they're not completely cutting ties and going their separate ways.