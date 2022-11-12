The Time One Tree Hill Star Sophia Bush Crashed A Wedding

Sophia Bush has opened up about her temporary stint as a wedding crasher. If you were a fan of teen dramas in the early 2000s, chances are you've heard of "One Tree Hill." The show, which premiered in 2003, delivered shocking storylines, dramatic relationships, and juicy behind-the-scenes drama during its time on-air. While the town of Tree Hill is no longer on our screens, the series did solidify the offscreen friendship between co-stars Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

In a 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Bush gushed about her relationship with the two actors and their strong connection. "We've been through so many stages of life together. But I think something that we really cherish... is just having, interestingly enough, as we've all gotten older, having our friendships deepen even more," she explained.

In 2021, the trio announced that they would be taking their friendship to the podcast sphere with their new iHeartRadio show, "Drama Queens," per People. While the series mainly focuses on their "One Tree Hill" memories, Bush, Lenz, and Burton also open up about their life experiences. During a recent episode, Bush revealed that, alongside her bustling acting career, she also had a brief stint as a wedding crasher.