Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 12 With An Emotional Tribute To Abby De La Rosa

And then there were 12! According to Page Six, "Wild 'n Out" host Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. The latest addition comes only a few days after De Le Rosa cryptically confirmed that Cannon was the father of her baby. On November 8, De La Rosa, a former radio personality, per People, reshared an Instagram post with the quote: "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful." Seemingly agreeing with the quote, De La Rosa wrote, "Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick ... I see no lies, smh. Y'all be safe out there" (via E! News). In case you missed the clue, Cannon's birthday is October 8 — meaning he is as Libra as Libra can be!

But right before De La Rosa's cryptic confirmation was Alyssa Scott's surprising announcement that she is expecting her second child with Cannon. "One thing about Nick, he's going to show up for the photo shoot!," one user commented on an intimate maternity picture of the "Wild 'n Out" host cradling her bump. Looks like Scott's belly is not the only thing Cannon will be cradling for now; a new baby is here and spoiler, it's a girl!