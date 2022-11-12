Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 12 With An Emotional Tribute To Abby De La Rosa
And then there were 12! According to Page Six, "Wild 'n Out" host Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. The latest addition comes only a few days after De Le Rosa cryptically confirmed that Cannon was the father of her baby. On November 8, De La Rosa, a former radio personality, per People, reshared an Instagram post with the quote: "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful." Seemingly agreeing with the quote, De La Rosa wrote, "Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick ... I see no lies, smh. Y'all be safe out there" (via E! News). In case you missed the clue, Cannon's birthday is October 8 — meaning he is as Libra as Libra can be!
But right before De La Rosa's cryptic confirmation was Alyssa Scott's surprising announcement that she is expecting her second child with Cannon. "One thing about Nick, he's going to show up for the photo shoot!," one user commented on an intimate maternity picture of the "Wild 'n Out" host cradling her bump. Looks like Scott's belly is not the only thing Cannon will be cradling for now; a new baby is here and spoiler, it's a girl!
Nick Cannon praises Abby De La Rosa's strength
Nick Cannon is one proud papa! Taking to Instagram, Cannon announced the birth of his and Abby De La Rosa's daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon who made her grand entrance on November 11. The famed host then went on to pay a heartfelt tribute to De La Rosa, noting that he is forever indebted to her. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed," he added. "Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive." Cannon also praised De La Rosa for being "the definition of steadfast and virtuous," while also pledging to value protect and protect the kids. "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!," he concluded.
De La Rosa first shared the news of her pregnancy in June, albeit she kept mum on the father. "IM PREGNANT," she sweetly captioned an Instagram picture of herself smiling in front of posing balloons spelling "BABY." In addition to the newborn, De La Rosa is mom to twin sons Zion and Zillion whom she welcomed with Cannon back in June 2021.