Cardi B Opens Up About Takeoff's Death In Heartbreaking Detail

Cardi B is devastated by the tragic death of Takeoff. It's been over a week now since Migos rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot on November 1 at a local bowling alley in Houston. Thousands of fans, close family, and friends flooded the State Farm Arena on Friday to pay their respects to Takeoff and his loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss, per CNN. Justin Bieber opened up Takeoff's celebration of life with an emotional performance to his hit single "Ghost" and singer Chlöe Bailey followed up with a heartfelt rendition to Beyonce's "Heaven."

Fans, who started to crowd the doors at 9 a.m., spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what his death means to them and how things need to change going forward. "It's just tragic, it's really really tragic," Qiana Gordon told the outlet. "It looks like it's only about the rappers, but in general we gotta stop all the violence." Gordon's daughter Lyana Morrison followed up with a similar statement. "They just need to stop all the killing because life is really getting too short to keep losing people," she added.

Given the fact that Quavo and Takeoff were at odds with Offset after Migos broke up, fans were concerned how the family was taking the news following the rapper's death. Although Offset has yet to make a public statement, his wife Cardi B has just broken her silence on the matter.