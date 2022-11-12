Cardi B Opens Up About Takeoff's Death In Heartbreaking Detail
Cardi B is devastated by the tragic death of Takeoff. It's been over a week now since Migos rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot on November 1 at a local bowling alley in Houston. Thousands of fans, close family, and friends flooded the State Farm Arena on Friday to pay their respects to Takeoff and his loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss, per CNN. Justin Bieber opened up Takeoff's celebration of life with an emotional performance to his hit single "Ghost" and singer Chlöe Bailey followed up with a heartfelt rendition to Beyonce's "Heaven."
Fans, who started to crowd the doors at 9 a.m., spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about what his death means to them and how things need to change going forward. "It's just tragic, it's really really tragic," Qiana Gordon told the outlet. "It looks like it's only about the rappers, but in general we gotta stop all the violence." Gordon's daughter Lyana Morrison followed up with a similar statement. "They just need to stop all the killing because life is really getting too short to keep losing people," she added.
Given the fact that Quavo and Takeoff were at odds with Offset after Migos broke up, fans were concerned how the family was taking the news following the rapper's death. Although Offset has yet to make a public statement, his wife Cardi B has just broken her silence on the matter.
Cardi B remembers Takeoff with an emotional tribute
Cardi B is opening up about how Takeoff's death has greatly impacted their family with a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy," she wrote. "This has truly been a nightmare." The "WAP" rapper briefly addressed how hard Takeoff's passing has been on Quavo and Takeoff. Although Migos were known to the world as a legendary rap group, the trio were actually family. Quavo was Takeoff's uncle and Offset was their cousin, per Insider. They all grew up together in Georgia and shared an unbreakable bond.
"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," Cardi B continued in her post. The "I Like It" singer shared a series of photos of the late rapper and included an intimate screenshot from a DM Takeoff sent her. "I love you too 4L & After thank you sis appreciate it FR," it read. Cardi B expressed her gratitude for the memories they shared and made it clear that his legacy will live on forever. "I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made."
Migos shaped the culture of rap music and although the group will never be the same, Takeoff will never be forgotten.