Tom Brady Sets NFL Record After Doubling Down On Decision To Unretire

Despite ongoing backlash, Tom Brady recently doubled down on his decision to unretire — and now, it appears the move has paid off in a big way. When asked if he had any regrets about returning to professional sports, Brady told ESPN on November 11, "Zero, no. Definitely not." He added, "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back." The Buccaneers have had a trying 2022 season, losing three straight games — the first in 20 years of Brady's career.

Despite their rocky start, Brady has since led the team to international glory. On November 13, the Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 during the NFL's first regular season game in Germany, per U.S. News. The victory — combined with previous wins in London and Mexico City — makes Brady the first quarterback ever to win an NFL regular-season game in three countries outside of the United States.

Following the game, Brady told the NFL Network that the energy in the stadium was "electric" and that "it was a great atmosphere." Brady's historic victory comes just months after the NFL announced it was continuing its expansion into international sports by hosting five games in various countries.