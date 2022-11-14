Melissa Joan Hart Sets The Record Straight About Rumored Feud With Lena Dunham

Melissa Joan Hart explains it all. And she wants to make it clear that she isn't involved in a feud with Lena Dunham.

On November 12, the popular Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi shared a blind item submission implying that the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" actor "has it out" for the "Girls" actor. The anonymous tipster claimed that the two had known each other for years, as Dunham's dad was friends with the creator of "Clarissa Explains It All," which Hart starred in back in the 90s. "They've been frenemies for a long time," the tipster wrote (via PageSix) before alleging that the two fought about "child drag queens" at a dinner party. What's more, the source stated that Hart had a "knack for alienating people in her life," as she can be "argumentative" about her "controversial" views. A second tipster corroborated this statement, saying that Hart was "dodging" questions about Dunham in a recent Instagram Live.

It didn't take long for word of the rumor to make its way back to Hart, who took to Instagram to address the alleged beef.