Jennifer Aniston Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Father, John Aniston

There is no doubt that Jennifer Aniston is a Hollywood heavyweight in her own right. Long before she took the small screen by storm with "Friends," however, her father, John Aniston, was already leading an esteemed television career of his own. With countless credits to the Greek-born actor's name, including appearances on "The West Wing" and "Mad Men," John is best-known for his long-running role as Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives."

Portraying the charismatic mob boss on the soap since 1985, John received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. In a pre-taped segment shown at the ceremony, his daughter extolled the magnitude of her father's impact on daytime TV. "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said of his "DOOL" role. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement." Likewise, John has spoken proudly of Jennifer's career in the past, telling E! News, "The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That's her greatest asset."

Sadly, via social media, Jennifer recently passed on the heartbreaking news of John's death to fans.