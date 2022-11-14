Jennifer Aniston Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Father, John Aniston
There is no doubt that Jennifer Aniston is a Hollywood heavyweight in her own right. Long before she took the small screen by storm with "Friends," however, her father, John Aniston, was already leading an esteemed television career of his own. With countless credits to the Greek-born actor's name, including appearances on "The West Wing" and "Mad Men," John is best-known for his long-running role as Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives."
Portraying the charismatic mob boss on the soap since 1985, John received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. In a pre-taped segment shown at the ceremony, his daughter extolled the magnitude of her father's impact on daytime TV. "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said of his "DOOL" role. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement." Likewise, John has spoken proudly of Jennifer's career in the past, telling E! News, "The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That's her greatest asset."
Sadly, via social media, Jennifer recently passed on the heartbreaking news of John's death to fans.
Jennifer Aniston's dad died on a special date
In a heartwarming Instagram tribute, Jennifer Aniston announced that her father, John Aniston, died on November 11 at age 89. With no details revealed on the cause of his death, the "Friends" alum simply noted her gratitude that he was "soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain." Alongside a photo carousel of the soap actor and herself over the years, the "Marley & Me" star wrote to her late father, "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew... On 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time." Jennifer ended her tearjerking eulogy with a reminder to John, writing, "Don't forget to visit." Her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, left a heart emoji in the comments, along with other celebrities like supermodel Helena Christensen, who took note of John's "tender smiling eyes."
Sharing Jennifer with actor Nancy Dow, John left the family in 1979 after 11 years of marriage, per the Daily Mail. In a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, Jennifer recounted the painful realization of him leaving. "I just remember sitting there, crying, not understanding that he was gone," she said at the time. In 2020, the Daily Mail reported that Jennifer had fully reconciled with her father, connecting with him daily by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.