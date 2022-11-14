Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Feels Guilt Surrounding Heath Ledger's Death

Wes Bentley opened up about his friendship with Heath Ledger on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast on November 14. Maron asked Bentley if he and Ledger were friends before they began using drugs. "Yeah, yeah. We partied together but we were never like a problem for each other," Bentley replied. "It wasn't like that, we were having a good time. That's when I was having a good time."

Maron then asked about Ledger's death. Ledger died on January 28, 2008, per CNN, and police reported he accidentally overdosed on prescription pills. Bentley confirmed that it was an accident, saying, "I had been speaking to him less because he had a kid and I was getting strung out and I was trying to avoid bringing anything into his life, which I regret now, but from what I understood he wasn't doing crazy stuff."

Bentley said that he was in complete denial about Ledger's death and said that he didn't go to the funeral because he was using at the time. "I felt guilty almost," Bentley went on. "Like somehow I had something to do with it." Maron asked about survivor's guilt and Bentley confirmed this lingering feeling. "I still kind of have that a little bit, yeah," the "Yellowstone" star said. "Because I did way more than him and I was way worse off than him. And I just sometimes feel like, you know, that's unfair."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).