Margot Robbie Sets The Record Straight On Those Viral Photos Of Her Crying
Cara Delevingne had many fans concerned after displaying a string of odd public behavior this year. At May's Billboard Music Awards, Delevingne attracted negative attention for hovering over Megan Thee Stallion the whole night, indulging in antics such as waving the train of the rapper's dress in the air and lying down on the floor in front of her. Although Delevingne later explained her behavior on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as simply being Megan's "hype woman," some still thought of it as cries for attention.
The supermodel and actor's worrisome behavior would keep mounting. In September, a shoeless, unkempt Delevingne reportedly arrived to board a private jet at Van Nuys Airport, appearing extremely jittery, per Page Six. One week later, concerns would peak when Delevingne didn't attend her own launch party for the highly anticipated Cara Loves Karl fashion line, via Newsweek. On the same day that Delevingne skipped her launch party, the Daily Mail published photos of Margot Robbie reportedly leaving the former's Los Angeles home, looking distraught. Robbie, who has been close friends with Delevingne since filming 2016's "Suicide Squad," was photographed with her hand covering her face, apparently crying as she entered her car.
While we still don't know what was behind Delevingne's no-show at Fashion Week or her behavior at the airport, but Robbie has cleared the air about those paparazzi shots.
Margot Robbie was upset about hair in her eye, not Cara Delevingne
Photos don't always tell the whole — or actual — story. In an interview for Vanity Fair's December 2022/January 2023 issue, Margot Robbie clarified her distressed appearance as she reportedly left Cara Delevingne's home in September. According to the "Amsterdam" star, she merely had her hands full. "I had something in my eye. I'm trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn't get a hair outta my eye," Robbie explained.
It wasn't just the fans who were fooled by the tabloid pics. Even Robbie's mother grew concerned for her and Delevingne's well-being after seeing the photos, calling her daughter to check if they were okay. As Robbie told her, "'First of all, yes and yes. And second of all, I'm not at Cara's house — I'm outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I'm not crying!'" If Robbie is telling the truth (and honestly, why wouldn't she be?), sources couldn't have gotten this one more wrong.
Robbie's friendship with Delevingne is a trusting and enduring one, nonetheless. While filming 2016's "Suicide Squad" together, the actors became so close Delevingne even let Robbie tattoo her big toe. During a July 2016 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," the Australian native, a tattoo artist only by hobby, shared, "We did toe-mojis, we were calling them, where we'd tattoo the bottom of our toes with, like, little faces."