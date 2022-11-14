Margot Robbie Sets The Record Straight On Those Viral Photos Of Her Crying

Cara Delevingne had many fans concerned after displaying a string of odd public behavior this year. At May's Billboard Music Awards, Delevingne attracted negative attention for hovering over Megan Thee Stallion the whole night, indulging in antics such as waving the train of the rapper's dress in the air and lying down on the floor in front of her. Although Delevingne later explained her behavior on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" as simply being Megan's "hype woman," some still thought of it as cries for attention.

The supermodel and actor's worrisome behavior would keep mounting. In September, a shoeless, unkempt Delevingne reportedly arrived to board a private jet at Van Nuys Airport, appearing extremely jittery, per Page Six. One week later, concerns would peak when Delevingne didn't attend her own launch party for the highly anticipated Cara Loves Karl fashion line, via Newsweek. On the same day that Delevingne skipped her launch party, the Daily Mail published photos of Margot Robbie reportedly leaving the former's Los Angeles home, looking distraught. Robbie, who has been close friends with Delevingne since filming 2016's "Suicide Squad," was photographed with her hand covering her face, apparently crying as she entered her car.

While we still don't know what was behind Delevingne's no-show at Fashion Week or her behavior at the airport, but Robbie has cleared the air about those paparazzi shots.