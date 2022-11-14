Aaron Carter's Unapproved Memoir Faces Major Postponement

Ever since the announcement of Aaron Carter's death on November 5, stories surrounding his personal life have remained in the press. As previously reported by TMZ, the "I Want Candy" hitmaker died at age 34 after his house sitter found his body in the bathtub. His fiancée, Melanie Martin, was one of the first to speak out. "I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly," she told the outlet.

Following the former Disney star's death, it was announced that a tell-all memoir, "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life," was going to hit shelves on November 15, according to Today. The author, Andy Symonds, stated the book has been many years in the making, claiming he had been interviewing Carter for the past three years. "Aaron was a kind, gentle, talented soul not without his demons," Symonds said (via Today). "He was so excited about telling his story, and I feel I owe it to him to release the parts we did complete." At the time of its announcement, the book was set to be unfinished.

With the release date originally slated for November 15, it seems that won't be the case anymore.