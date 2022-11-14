Andy Cohen Admits Bethenny Frankel's Housewives Podcast Caught Him By Surprise

You'd think Andy Cohen would be completely unshakeable at this point. After 16 years of Real Housewives' screaming drama, backstabbing, feuds, table flipping, and scandals, the producer and host's been there, done that, and seen it all. However, it's still possible to catch Cohen off guard, and Bethenny Frankel has always proved skilled at a little shock and awe.

Frankel and Cohen feud rumors have been swirling for years. Dave Quinn's book, "Not All Diamonds and Rosé," claims that Cohen wasn't a Frankel fan and didn't want to cast her in the "Real Housewives of New York," as he wondered if it'd be "a shark-jump moment" (via Us Weekly). Frankel shot down the Cohen feud rumors, claiming it was all sweetness and light between the two of them. She insisted they're on "very similar" paths and walk the same walk. "We have both made mistakes & made good & bad decisions & we don't hate the player & sometimes hate the game," she tweeted. "We respect each other's journey & have debated the whole way."

Frankel found herself facing accusations of transphobia in 2021. Per RadarOnline, she "begged" Cohen to help save her "Just B" podcast. "Andy is a major influencer in the LGTBQ community, and Bethenny thinks that if he comes out and supports her, others in the community will follow," a source said. Well, another day, another webcast, and Cohen admits Frankel's new "Housewives" podcast has caught him by surprise.