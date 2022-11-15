Margot Robbie Confirms Female-Led Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Is Dead In The Water

It looks like we're not getting a female-led "Pirates of the Caribbean" anytime soon — or maybe ever.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that Margot Robbie would star in a female-fronted "Pirates of the Caribbean" film for Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Birds of the Prey" writer Christina Hodson was also reported to be attached to the project and tasked with writing the screenplay, making it the second project for the duo. The rest of the details were kept under wraps, but it's important to note that it was not intended to be a spinoff of the original series with Johnny Depp's character, Jack Sparrow, at the center of the story. Instead, it was slated to be a standalone project with a fresh plot and a new set of characters, albeit under the "Pirates" banner. What's more, the project was also meant to be separate from another reboot helmed by "Pirates" writer Ted Elliott and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin.

No other news about the female-centered film surfaced in the last year or so, and as it turns out, it's because the project had been dropped altogether.