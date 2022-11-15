Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Her MS Diagnosis At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipient Christina Applegate got candid about her health diagnosis during her ceremony speech on November 14. According to People, before thanking several people, including her "Married... with Children" co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, her team of agents, her husband Martyn LeNoble, and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, she warned the crowd that she couldn't "stand for too long." But that's not all. She also joked that Sagal was stealing her thunder as she leaned on her for support at the podium. And afterward, she made light of the minor detail that she was accepting the award barefoot. "Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that," she quipped.

In August 2021, Applegate revealed to the public that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body, per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she penned in a tweet. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," she added.

Congrats to Applegate on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star!