Dean McDermott Has Something To Say About Those Tori Spelling Split Rumors

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have starred in numerous reality television shows over the years, but no storyline has piqued their fans' interest as much as all of their split rumors. Spelling hinted that there might have been some trouble in paradise when she apparently left McDermott out of their family holiday card and admitted on the "Jeff Lewis Live" podcast that the two of them were sleeping in separate bedrooms.

All of the rumors must have gotten to McDermott at the time, as he tried to set the record straight about his marital status while on the "Feminine Warrior" podcast back in September 2021. He mimicked fan speculation, saying, "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?" He added, "I don't reply anymore. It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it'" (via Page Six).

Well, fast-forward to the present time and it looks like McDermott is still having to explain himself once more, as a new crop of split rumors have been making headlines.