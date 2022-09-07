Tori Spelling Adds More Fuel To Dean McDermott Split Rumors

It's been a wild ride for husband and wife Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.

The high-profile couple tied the knot in 2006, went on to have five children, filmed two reality television shows together, weathered a cheating scandal, and even renewed their vows in an over-the-top ceremony at a private residence in Beverly Hills. "This is a rebirth," Spelling gushed to Us Weekly in 2010 about the recommitment ceremony. "We've gone through our ups and downs, but we wouldn't have changed a moment of it." And in 2020, all seemed well between the spouses as they rang in their 14th year of marriage. "My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!" Spelling penned in a sentimental Instagram post (via Us Weekly). "Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other."

Alas, it's now rumored that the couple may be on the outs once again...