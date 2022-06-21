Tori Spelling Continues To Fuel Dean McDermott Split Rumors

Recent reports have led fans to believe that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott could be headed for divorce. In November 2021, the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum shared a snap of that year's family Christmas card on Instagram. Spelling posed beside her five children along with a few animals from the family farm, but McDermott was noticeably absent. Later that month, a source said that the couple had already called it quits. "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," the insider told E! at the time. Reportedly, the former reality star wanted to get her finances in order before filing for separation. "They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now," the source added.

The next month, in December 2021, Spelling uploaded a family photo to Instagram on New Year's Eve, and once again her husband was absent. A few weeks later, another source confirmed the couple was experiencing marital woes. "Tori and Dean are still going through a rough patch and a tough space," the insider told Entertainment Tonight in January. Although they added that the "Spelling It Like It Is" author and McDermott were still trying to salvage their relationship because of the children.

In the months that followed, the couple's clues had fans speculating that their marriage could be over.