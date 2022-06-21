Tori Spelling Continues To Fuel Dean McDermott Split Rumors
Recent reports have led fans to believe that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott could be headed for divorce. In November 2021, the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum shared a snap of that year's family Christmas card on Instagram. Spelling posed beside her five children along with a few animals from the family farm, but McDermott was noticeably absent. Later that month, a source said that the couple had already called it quits. "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," the insider told E! at the time. Reportedly, the former reality star wanted to get her finances in order before filing for separation. "They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now," the source added.
The next month, in December 2021, Spelling uploaded a family photo to Instagram on New Year's Eve, and once again her husband was absent. A few weeks later, another source confirmed the couple was experiencing marital woes. "Tori and Dean are still going through a rough patch and a tough space," the insider told Entertainment Tonight in January. Although they added that the "Spelling It Like It Is" author and McDermott were still trying to salvage their relationship because of the children.
In the months that followed, the couple's clues had fans speculating that their marriage could be over.
Dean McDermott was omitted from Tori Spelling's post
Tori Spelling spent Father's Day with someone who is near and dear to her heart: Lance Bass. To celebrate the day, the "90210" star visited the N'SYNC singer, his husband Michael Turchin, and their two babies. She uploaded a photo of the gathering, which included her daughter Stella McDermott, to Instagram. "I met the twins ... By coincidence got to spend Father's Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet," Spelling wrote in the caption. Not only was Dean McDermott — the father of Spelling's five children — absent from the snap, but he did not even get a mention in the caption. Although Spelling did give a general shout-out to "everyone" while making a joke about contracting "baby fever again" from meeting Bass's twins. Several fans noticed how the "True Tori" star omitted her husband. "I guess happy Father's Day to the father of Tori's children too??????" one follower wrote.
Earlier in June, a source claimed that Spelling and McDermott were taking steps towards a divorce "with a trial separation," per Us Weekly. During that time, friends had reportedly become concerned for the actor as she had withdrawn from them. "They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn't been doing social things anymore," the source said.
The previous month, in May, neither Spelling nor McDermott acknowledged their wedding anniversary with social media posts, per The Sun.