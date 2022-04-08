Dean McDermott's Apparent Absence From Tori Spelling's New Show Is Raising Eyebrows

Actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott used to be one of reality TV's darling couples, but lately, things don't seem as loving between the two. As is the case with most couples, Spelling and McDermott have had their fair share of good and bad days throughout their long relationship. The two first met on the set of 2005's "Mind Over Murder" but they were both married at the time. However, that didn't stop them from falling in love and eloping less than a year after they first met, per Us Weekly. Then in 2007, they welcomed their son Liam as well as started their reality TV careers with Oxygen's "Tori and Dean: Inn Love." After flipping their bed and breakfast, the couple moved to Hollywood and documented it, of course, on "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood."

Spelling and McDermott continued to live in front of the cameras for six seasons until it was revealed that McDermott had cheated on his wife in 2013. Despite the affair, the pair remained strong, that is until recently. Rumors of divorce have been circling around Spelling and McDermott for a while now, especially after a source told ET in November 2021 the two were sleeping in different rooms, and McDermott was missing from their family's Christmas card. Now, with the release of the trailer for Spelling's new show, fan suspicions are further aroused.