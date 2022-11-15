Attorney Credits Alec Baldwin As Strategic With New Lawsuit - Exclusive

On November 12, actor and producer Alec Baldwin filed a new lawsuit against many individuals and entities involved with the operations of his Western film "Rust" — a project that was paused indefinitely after Baldwin tragically shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while working on set in October 2021.

In court documents obtained by CNN, the cross-complaint alleges that Baldwin was "wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." The complaint also asks that cross-defendants — including armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, armorer assistant Seth Kenney, the prop weapon and ammunition supply store company Kenney owns, along with prop master Sarah Zachry — be held "accountable for their misconduct" instead.

But what does all of this mean exactly? And what does this say about Baldwin's motives and where his head is at amid his ongoing legal troubles? Nicki Swift spoke with partner and co-founder of Custodio and Dubey LLP, Miguel Custodio, Jr., to break it all down for you.