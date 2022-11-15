Celebrity Jeopardy's Gabby Petito-Related Clue Has Viewers Up In Arms

Gabby Petito's chilling disappearance sparked nationwide interest in September of 2021. At the time, Petito had been on a cross-country excursion with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, which she was documenting across her social media channels. However, her family soon became suspicious about her whereabouts. According to CNN, Petito's mother last had visible contact with her via FaceTime on August 24 before spending the next few days communicating only via text. Petito's last exchange with her family occurred on August 30 and read "No service in Yosemite," which they've since doubted the authenticity of.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Florida without Petito, per the NY Times. Ten days later, Petito's family filed a missing person report, thus prompting a national search for her. Laundrie was officially named as a person of interest on September 18, per People. After refusing to cooperate with authorities, Laundrie went missing. As the investigation officially began, police cam footage of Petito and Laundrie that suggested that the pair had a tumultuous relationship surfaced. Petito's remains were found in Wyoming national park in late September, per NY Post. One month later, Laundrie, who died by suicide, was found with a notebook he used to confess Petito's killing, per My Sun Coast.

Petito's case sparked intense national interest. Now, one year after, "Celebrity Jeopardy" is in hot water for referencing Petito's case on the show.