Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Should Be The Next Sexiest Man Alive - Exclusive Survey
People definitely understood the assignment when they named "Captain America" star Chris Evans as 2022's "Sexiest Man Alive." Finally, something to unite the people! Evans is universally liked, a clear smokeshow, and even the most hardened of hearts could get lost in his dreamy eyes. Yet there was a time, not too long ago, when "The Gray Man" star was supposed to ascend the "Sexiest Man" throne, and a social media scandal robbed him of the delight. This was in the dark days of 2020 when Evans made the honest mistake of uploading naked pics of himself to the internet without realizing it, per Page Six. Evans quickly deleted the image, but as we all know, the internet is forever, and screenshots circulated on Twitter. That's when People pulled the plug, with Michael B. Jordan ultimately nabbing the title that year. Again, another worthy choice. Hey Jordan, we hear you're single again – CALL US.
However, there is no looking back, only forward, and we wanted to know whom you, our dear readers, would choose for next year's "Sexiest Man Alive." We hosted an exclusive poll on YouTube, and here's who came out on top.
Henry Cavill is a clear winner for next year's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
In an exclusive Nicki Swift poll conducted on YouTube, we asked you who would you like to see win People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" title next year. Over 14,000 of you responded, because this was perhaps the most important vote this November (okay, fine, after the mid-terms). And there was a clear winner: "Superman"' star and British hunk Henry Cavill came out on top with a whopping 38% of the vote. We can totally see why. Those piercing eyes. That chiseled jawline. Biceps that could crack walnuts ... what were we saying? Well, we're not alone in our adoration. Fans were outraged this year when Cavill was overlooked for the prize again, per FandomWire, and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. In fact, his fans have been saying he should take the crown for years — in 2013 he topped a Glamour Magazine poll for "World's Sexiest Man," (via BBC). Cavill, we hope your time is nigh.
Other handsome hunks who received top marks in our exclusive poll include "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa with 31%, and "The Young and The Restless" legend Shemar Moore with 15%. Meanwhile, Zendaya's main squeeze Tom Holland came in fourth with 9%, and "Watermelon Sugar" crooner Harry Styles rounded out the poll with 7%.