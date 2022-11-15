Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Should Be The Next Sexiest Man Alive - Exclusive Survey

People definitely understood the assignment when they named "Captain America" star Chris Evans as 2022's "Sexiest Man Alive." Finally, something to unite the people! Evans is universally liked, a clear smokeshow, and even the most hardened of hearts could get lost in his dreamy eyes. Yet there was a time, not too long ago, when "The Gray Man" star was supposed to ascend the "Sexiest Man" throne, and a social media scandal robbed him of the delight. This was in the dark days of 2020 when Evans made the honest mistake of uploading naked pics of himself to the internet without realizing it, per Page Six. Evans quickly deleted the image, but as we all know, the internet is forever, and screenshots circulated on Twitter. That's when People pulled the plug, with Michael B. Jordan ultimately nabbing the title that year. Again, another worthy choice. Hey Jordan, we hear you're single again – CALL US.

However, there is no looking back, only forward, and we wanted to know whom you, our dear readers, would choose for next year's "Sexiest Man Alive." We hosted an exclusive poll on YouTube, and here's who came out on top.