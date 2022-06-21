Michael B. Jordan Makes A Bold Move After His Split With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has just made a major move following his split from Lori Harvey, further solidifying the end of their relationship. The pair, who began dating (officially) in 2021, recently ended their union after more than one year together. According to People, both parties were left "completely heartbroken" over the split, but in disagreement about the future of their relationship.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," a source revealed, adding, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term." They further noted that Jordan "let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time."

Jordan has since returned to the public eye, as the actor was recently spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals. During that appearance, the actor looked noticeably sad, as the event took place only a few days after Jordan's breakup from Harvey. Now, the actor has taken an even bolder step — one seemingly marks the end of his time with the model.