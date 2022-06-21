Michael B. Jordan Makes A Bold Move After His Split With Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan has just made a major move following his split from Lori Harvey, further solidifying the end of their relationship. The pair, who began dating (officially) in 2021, recently ended their union after more than one year together. According to People, both parties were left "completely heartbroken" over the split, but in disagreement about the future of their relationship.
"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," a source revealed, adding, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term." They further noted that Jordan "let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time."
Jordan has since returned to the public eye, as the actor was recently spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals. During that appearance, the actor looked noticeably sad, as the event took place only a few days after Jordan's breakup from Harvey. Now, the actor has taken an even bolder step — one seemingly marks the end of his time with the model.
Michael B. Jordan clears his Instagram
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey became Instagram official in January 2021, following months of speculation about their rumored romance, per Us Weekly. However, the pair has since ended their romantic relationship and have used the same platform to mark the end of their time as a couple. Just weeks after their split, Jordan has scrubbed all traces of his ex-girlfriend off of his social media accounts. The "Creed" actor, who boasts more than 18 million followers on Instagram, has removed two photos of the model from his grid. Meanwhile Harvey, removed the actor from her Instagram account, shortly after the announcement of the couple's separation.
And for fans of Jordan who may be concerned about the actor, he seems to be slowly easing his way back into the single life. According to People, Jordan was spotted at a Los Angeles nightclub on June 20. None of the usual dapper outfits from the "Fruitvale Station" actor, though; Jordan was spotted rocking a silver chain and white tank top.