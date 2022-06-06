Michael B. Jordan's First Appearance Since His Split From Lori Harvey Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After more than a year together, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey called it quits. The pair was first romantically linked after they were spotted traveling together on two separate occasions at the end of 2020. The couple solidified their relationship in January 2021, after posting photos of each other on their personal Instagram accounts, per Us Weekly. Their union was even supported by Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey, who admitted he "liked" Jordan, but was also keeping a watchful eye on the actor, per Insider. "I like this one," Steve said, before joking, "I still got my eye on him."

However, the former lovebirds have since ended their relationship. A source confirmed the news to People and revealed that the exes were left "heartbroken" by their decision to split. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," an insider claimed. "They still love each other."

Lori has since removed all traces of the "Creed" star from her social media accounts, indefinitely marking the end of their era. Jordan has since been spotted out, however, his first public appearance since the breakup has fans all coming to the same conclusion.