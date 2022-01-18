Steve Harvey Had Quite The Reaction To His Daughter's Steamy Photo With Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey has a reputation for not only being one of the funniest television personalities, but also as someone who loves to tell it like it is. At the same time, Harvey has seen plenty of controversy during his career. After all, the disaster from the Miss Universe finals back in 2015 is still etched in everyone's memories, when Harvey had to apologize for incorrectly announcing the wrong winner's name.

Now, in January 2022, it seems like Harvey has done it again, when the entertainer dubbed someone the "most stupidest dude I've ever met" on the "Judge Steve Harvey" show. Harvey revealed on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show that the ABC network wasn't happy with him calling someone stupid in front of the cameras. "ABC had a little talk with me afterwards," he revealed, adding that he didn't know what else to say. "You take your wife to court on TV, that's not stupid?" while adding, "we're having a little struggle with the political correctness."

It seems like Harvey is in the hot seat again, but for a totally different reason. But in true Steve Harvey fashion, he certainly didn't keep quiet about it, and it's all because it has to do with his daughter, Lori Harvey.