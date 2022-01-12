The Head-Turning Thing Steve Harvey Just Said About His Comedy Career

It's been a while since Steve Harvey retired from stand-up comedy. In 2012, he performed a sold-out show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a farewell to everyone who has supported him for almost three decades. "I just want to thank everybody for 27 years of love and support and God willing I'll do 27 more, it just won't be at this," he said at the time, per The Huffington Post. "But I really just want to thank everyone!"

Harvey wasn't kidding when he said that he's willing to share his talents beyond stand-up for a few more decades. After conquering the stage, he went on to make a name for himself in television, radio, and film by hosting a slate of shows on the biggest networks. He currently hosts "Steve on Watch," "Family Feud" and its spin-offs, the Miss Universe competition, and just recently, he launched court comedy "Judge Steve Harvey."

Suffice to say, Harvey is now something of a multimedia juggernaut, but it doesn't mean that he's not missing the stage and his roots as a comedian. "I'm gonna be honest with you, man. I've been really seriously thinking about it," he told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he'll ever do another stand-up show. "I got a special in me that's so funny."

But don't hold your breath. Per his recent statements, Harvey thinks that it's impossible for him to take the stage now.